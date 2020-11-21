Guitar lesson: learn 6 great chords for classic rock

Learn more (Image credit: Future) The pentatonic scale made easy with three chord shapes

Guitar skills: Note the slash chords’ alternative bass notes here (notes shown after the / mark), giving a subtly different feel to basic major chords. For example, D5 and A/C# is the kind of move you’ll hear in Queen’s One Vision.

Use two-, three- or four-note shapes and pick firmly for a tight, focused rock style delivery. Alternatively, make use of the open sixth string in the E and D/E chords for a weightier impact, the way Jimmy Page does in Led Zeppelin’s roof-raising classic Whole Lotta Love.

Tone tips: Aim for the mid-rich overdrive tones of 70s rock here - that’s before the high-gain madness of the 80s and 90s really kicked in, so keep the drive at a medium level for authenticity.

Classic rock track

This 70s rock style example is a cross between the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith, but also in the territory of Paul Kossoff of Free.

A slash chord puts an alternative bass note at the bottom of a chord, giving it a slightly different feel. This is great for creating riffs, as you will hear!

