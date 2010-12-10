Win a record deal with Live and Unsigned 2011

Live channel

We've all entered our fair share of battle of the band competitions, but they don't come along like this one all too often. Live and Unsigned is the UK's biggest unsigned music competition for original artists in any genre - pop, R&B, punk, indie, alternative, rock, acoustic... you get the picture. The best bit, though, is that 2011's prize pot is worth £100,000!

Entrants are all in with a chance of winning equipment, festival slots, clothing, studio time and master classes. Not to mention a 100-date UK tour and a recording contract with up to £50,000 investment.

Our friends at MusicRadar have partnered up with Live and Unsigned for the 2011 event, so if you're interested in auditioning (no demo submissions by the way, you have to audition live) check out their announcement for more details.

Just make sure you act quickly because places are in high demand. Can't imagine why with a prize like that...

Oh, and don't forget to check out MusicRadar's brand new Live channel for the latest reviews, news, features and tutorials targeted at musicians who play live.