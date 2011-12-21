Guthrie Govan's gear stolen in Rome

Exceptional guitarist and good friend of GT Guthrie Govan has had a considerable amount of gear stolen from a van while on tour with his band in Italy this week.

As Guthrie posted on his Myspace page, the gear was taken when the van was broken into in Rome on the afternoon of 17 December. Along with various instruments, amps and pedals, the band lost footage recorded at a recent gig in Torino intended for an upcoming live DVD.

Italian police are unsure whether they can do anything to aid the situation, so Govan is appealing to the internet for help:

"This sucks on a number of levels: not only did the theft make it very difficult for us to play the remainder of the shows we had booked on our Italian tour, but also we're now faced with the prospect of having to find some way of replacing a lot of equipment - both rental gear and personal stuff.

"Some of the stolen gear - particularly Seth's Warwick bass, which he's played almost exclusively for the last 22 years or so - also has considerable sentimental value, as you can doubtless imagine.

"Please have at least a quick look through the following list, and report any suspicious sightings: our only real hope of recovering this stuff lies in the fact that some of it is fairly distinctive/unusual, so in theory it should be hard to sell and easy to spot, if you know what to look for..."

If you see any of this equipment surface in gear shops around Europe, or on the internet, let Guthrie know via MySpace, or report it to your local authority. Everyone else can help by posting this page/list around any relevant forums and social networks.

Guthrie Govan's stolen gear list

Dave and Guthrie's guitar gear

2x Brunetti Mercury heads, serial numbers ME10550 and ME10650 (in flight cases)

2x Brunetti 4x12 cabinets (in flight cases)

Dave's pedals:

Boss Chorus Ensemble

Boss TU-2 tuner

Boss digital reverb

Xotic Effects "EP" Booster

Suhr Riot distortion

Dunlop Van Halen Signature Cry Baby wah

Ernie Ball VP JR volume pedal

Guthrie's pedals:

(mounted in a distinctively crappy-looking "tea tray" pedalboard):

Xotic Effects "EP" Booster

RetroSonic "Vintage Vibes" chorus

TC Electronics Flashback delay

TC Electronics Polytune tuner

Guyatone WR-3 envelope filter

Dunlop Jerry Cantrell Signature Cry Baby wah

Ernie Ball VP JR volume pedal

Seth's bass gear

1989 Warwick Streamer bass, natural finish.(Distinguishing features: smaller replacement Schaller tuners; screw for lower strap button replaced with a Philips style screw; thumb-sized indentation above the "P-Bass" pickup; long dark stripe/imperfection in the wood on the back of the bass, above the through-neck; small knot in the wood near the top of the inside upper horn...)

SWR SM900 head, serial # 4400106010

SWR Goliath 4x10 speaker cabinet (4 Ohm) serial # 4410500410

Boss OC-2 octave pedal, Boss TU-2 tuner, Boss power supply, various cables

Pete's drum gear

1x left-handed Drum Workshop DW 5000 double kick drum pedal.

Other