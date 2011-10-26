Acoustic Avalon comes to Leicester Racecourse this weekend

Acoustic Avalon, a two day festival celebrating the world's best acoustic guitar makers and players, hits Leicester Racecourse this weekend (29-30 October).

The line-up includes a host of guitar builders, songwriters and players including Thomas Leeb, Rob Lynch and Bruce Gaitsch among others, plus the chance to win a Takamine guitar each day.

Check out the full line-up and find out more details in the press release below:

Acoustic Avalon, the UK's longest running acoustic guitar show is being held this year over the weekend of the 29th and 30th October and it's already shaping up to be one of our best.

The venue as before will be Leicester Racecourse Conference Centre - LE2 4AL. Those familiar with the event will recognize the successful formula that brings together a dazzling selection of the world's finest acoustic guitar makers and entertains you with an inspiring line-up of acoustic guitar virtuosity and singer songwriter talent.

This year's impressive line up includes Thomas Leeb, Jacques Stotzem, Rob Lynch, Welsh guitar phenomenon Gareth Pearson, award winning songwriter Bruce Gaitsch and one of the UK's leading guitarists Stuart Ryan.

They will be joined by vocalist and number one selling songwriter Tricia McTeague, Steve Fairclough, Ukulele virtuoso Steven Sproat, and the classical delights of Yvonne Bloor. With such a diversity of talent this promises to be one of the best line ups yet.

This year we have a fantastic triple header Saturday night concert which we definitely leave a lasting impression! First we have one of the most original and captivating guitarists around, Thomas Leeb.

Joining the line up will be the fingerstyle magic of Jacques Stotzem. Jacques style is equally impressive with a mixture of wonderful instrumentals and melodies that will captivate you.

Last but by no means least we have all the way from across the pond the wonderfully talented Bruce Gaitsch. Bruce has played, written, and produced for the likes of Richard Marx, Madonna, Celine Dion and Elton John to name a few. The Song " La Isla Bonita " which he wrote for Madonna's True Blue album was number one in over 24 countries and won Bruce a ASCAP songwriting award. Pre booking for the concert is a must!

Making a special appearance at this year's event on the 29th will be George Lowden of Lowden guitars. George will be bringing a selection of rare and exotic woods, and discussing the tonal advantages in sound that these woods can produce. All of these woods feature highly in Lowden's new 50 series custom range of guitars. You can choose the timber for your next guitar with the master himself!

Not only that, for those looking to buy, it's a unique opportunity for you to put together your 'fantasy guitar' shopping list and try them all in one single location. Visitors can also look forward to seeing a spectacular range of top guitar brands and manufacturers representing some of the finest acoustic guitars produced anywhere in the world. As well as the chance to win a brand new Takamine ETN10C acoustic guitar on each day!

There's something for everyone from beginner to professional artist and great prices too! The show is famous for its friendly atmosphere, with many visitors declaring it the highlight of their acoustic year. So don't miss it!

Order tickets online at www.sheehans.com or by phone on 0116 2557492

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sheehans.