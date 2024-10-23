No need to wait for Black Friday; Sweetwater's Beat The Holiday Rush Sale has mega offers like $500 off D'Angelico and over $1,000 off B.C. Rich and Guild

Sweetwater is getting ahead of the Black Friday action by dishing out some seriously tempting music-making deals. The Black Friday guitar deals may not officially kick off for another month or so, but that hasn't stopped the American music retail giant from slashing the prices in their Beat The Holiday Rush Sale. From now until October 31st, you can score up to 50% off big-name brands such as Fender, Guild, Ibanez, B.C. Rich and more.

We know better than most just how stressful it is to make a gear purchase on Black Friday - we've been covering the sales event for a number of years. This epic sale from Sweetwater allows you to take your time. Really think about your purchase, and it will, hopefully, lead to a much less stressful transaction.

Sweetwater Beat The Holiday Rush: Up to 50% off

Beat the holiday madness and bag yourself your dream guitar early – all while saving money. From now until 31 October, you can save a whopping up to 50% off gear from Fender to B.C. Rich, Taylor, Guild and more.

This sale is enormous, so to make it easier to navigate, we’ve gone through and hand-selected a few of our favourites.

First up is the ideal stocking filler – the D'Addario NS Artist Capo . With two variations available, DADGAD Tuning and Drop-Tuning, this highly reliable capo is very well-made, accurate and with $13.19 knocked off the price, it is now incredibly cheap. Bag yours for only $8.80!

What about guitars? Well, you're in luck, as there are many models on offer. Here at MusicRadar, we love the stunningly versatile Sterling By Music Man Cutlass CT30HSS - and we love it even more with $150 slashed off the price. Sticking with Music Man, there’s also up to $800 off a range of Sweetwater exclusives , including the John Petrucci signature model!

Elsewhere on the site, you’ll find up to $500 off a variety of D’Angelico models , up to $1,700 off a range of USA-made B.C. Rich guitars and up to $1,200 off Guild acoustic guitars . So, we implore you to take the time to browse the sale for yourself.

Not in a position to buy right now? Well, you may want to bookmark our Black Friday music deals hub page. From now until the end of Cyber Weekend, we’ll be updating the page with the very best Black Friday offers we find from across the internet.