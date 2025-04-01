“Instead of pairing a new booster inside this new pedal, think of it as changing lanes inside the pedal”: Mythos and That Pedal Show team up for the Argo Boost Deluxe – an octave fuzz with a switchable boost

News
By published

Who couldn't use a COB-style octave-fuzz and boost with a bright red dial for the boost?

Mythos Pedals x That Pedal Show Argo Boost Deluxe
(Image credit: Mythos Pedals)

Nashville’s Mythos Pedals has joined forces with That Pedal Show for the Argo Boost Deluxe, an intriguing twofer pairing octave fuzz with a footswitchable clean boost circuit, that takes the original and makes it more configurable, more practical.

The original Argo was of course not without its charms. That Pedal Show’s co-host Mick Taylor has been a fan of it, having watched Doyle Bramhall II use it. Mythos’ Zach Broyles originally designed it as a take on the Prescription Electronics COB (Clean Octave Blend), a pedal that allows you to dial in your clean signal with the octave fuzz, and it was very cool.

With the Prescription Electronics COB retails for about 800 bucks online. The Argo made perfect sense for some. But Taylor argues that an octave fuzz pedal is something of a Friday night effect – a great pinch hitter for your pedalboard but something that wouldn’t be an evergreen choice.

But the original Argo had hidden depths, namely when the Fuzz and Blend controls were dialled back it was a superb booster. So good, in fact, that for the Argo Boost Deluxe Taylor approached Broyles and asked if the boost could be made switchable. And here we are.

Mythos Pedals x That Pedal Show Argo Boost Deluxe

(Image credit: Mythos Pedals)

There are four dials, two footswitches. The topology of the pedal remains unchanged but the big red Boost knob and its dedicated footswitch allows you to use it independently, giving the front end of your guitar amp a dunt, and then applying that octave fuzz as and when you need it (such as on Friday nights).

“Instead of pairing a new booster inside this new pedal, think of it as changing lanes inside the pedal,” says Mythos. “This allows you to have a pair of gain stages that are perfect in front of a drive pedal or drive amp. The boost lets you increase the overall push, and with the push of the Fuzz footswitch you can unleash the full Argo octave fuzz sound.”

TPS x Mythos Pedals Argo Boost Deluxe [All Round Boost & OctaFuzz In One!] - YouTube TPS x Mythos Pedals Argo Boost Deluxe [All Round Boost & OctaFuzz In One!] - YouTube
Watch On

The other dials include Volume, Fuzz, and the all-important blend knob that lets you adjust just how much of your unprocessed electric guitar signal is in the mix. This as on the original makes it a super musical choice for your ‘board.

There is also a highs switch inside the pedal that can be adjusted to add some extra top-end when you activate the boost. By default, it ships with the switch in the off position but good to know it has another tone-shaping feature.

Image 1 of 2
Mythos Pedals x That Pedal Show Argo Boost Deluxe
(Image credit: Mythos Pedals)

The Argo Boost Deluxe is true bypass. Feed it 9V DC from a pedalboard power supply. It is available now, priced $/£229. The original Argo will set you back $/£179.

See Mythos Pedals for more details.

Categories
Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars
Chris Hayes [left] wears a purple checked shirt and plays his 1957 Stratocaster in the studio; Michael J. Fox tears it up onstage as Marty McFly in the 1985 blockbuster Back To The Future.

“We’re looking at the movie going, ‘Urgh! It’s kinda cheesy. I don’t know if this is going to work”: How Chris Hayes wrote Huey Lewis and the News’ Back To The Future hit Power Of Love in his pyjamas
Eric Clapton sits on a cream sofa and plays one of his new signature Martin acoustics, with the other sitting on a stand beside him

“Over the past three decades, his partnership with Martin has produced some of the most sought-after signature guitars in the company’s history”: Martin recreates Eric Clapton’s MTV Unplugged acoustic for limited edition anniversary run
The Beatles

“I didn’t even realise it had synthesizer on it for decades”: This deep dive into The Beatles' Here Comes The Sun reveals 4 Moog Modular parts that we’d never even noticed before
See more latest
Most Popular
The Beatles
“I didn’t even realise it had synthesizer on it for decades”: This deep dive into The Beatles' Here Comes The Sun reveals 4 Moog Modular parts that we’d never even noticed before
Chris Hayes [left] wears a purple checked shirt and plays his 1957 Stratocaster in the studio; Michael J. Fox tears it up onstage as Marty McFly in the 1985 blockbuster Back To The Future.
“We’re looking at the movie going, ‘Urgh! It’s kinda cheesy. I don’t know if this is going to work”: How Chris Hayes wrote Huey Lewis and the News’ Back To The Future hit Power Of Love in his pyjamas
Noel Gallagher
“I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was”: Noel Gallagher finally speaks about Oasis ticket chaos
uli behringer
Uli Behringer speaks out on Behringer's pricing strategy: "Our competitors say 'how much could I charge and get away with it?' We take the cost, add a small margin and that's the sale price"
PinkPantheress
“Some people were questioning if I knew the genre and did my research, I guess because I’m young”: PinkPantheress says that having her authenticity doubted by dance music purists “was a bit annoying”
Jaco Pastorius
“I have never felt so ashamed to be onstage. If I never see you again, it's too soon!”: When John McLaughlin laid into Jaco Pastorius after an onstage meltdown
Eric Clapton sits on a cream sofa and plays one of his new signature Martin acoustics, with the other sitting on a stand beside him
“Over the past three decades, his partnership with Martin has produced some of the most sought-after signature guitars in the company’s history”: Martin recreates Eric Clapton’s MTV Unplugged acoustic for limited edition anniversary run
Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal
“I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that”: On-screen Fab Four actors and release plan confirmed
Jeff Beck
"I believe I’ve got the last recording Jeff Beck ever did in the studios": Guitarist Mick Rogers thinks he's in possession of a piece of musical history
Jessica Simpson
“If you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm”: Singer Jessica Simpson reveals the unusual drink that keeps her vocal cords in tip-top condition