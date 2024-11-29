"This is one of my favourite pedals ever – I just wish I could have got it this cheap": The analogue powerhouse Boss DM-101 Delay Machine is somehow under half the price it was at launch in the Black Friday sales
My wallet hates it when it happens but sometimes I review a piece of guitar gear that I can't say goodbye to – it's just that good. And in the case of the Boss DM-101 Delay Machine, it was the most I'd ever spent on a pedal. But I've never regretted it… until Thomann dropped this huge discount on it in its Black Friday music deals.
While I wouldn't be without this pedal now – it's still an analogue delay lover's wonderland that I am still finding new inspiration in it – I paid significantly more than this.
You see, when it launched, the Delay Machine was an eyebrow-raising $499/£449, and though I paid less than that when I bought it – it wasn't near what Thomann is selling it for now: just $245/£235.
Boss DM-101 Delay Machine £449.99, £235
The motherload of analogue delay pedals has just been given a massive discount for Black Friday. There are lush sounds and huge versatility to be discovered here for a much friendlier price, thanks to the Thomann Black Friday sales.
Nobody else is getting close to this price right now in the Black Friday sales – some retailers are charging £399 for it still! And for £235 you're getting a lot of delay pedal here. If you're into analogue delay pedals, this is where it's at.
A whopping eight Bucket Brigade Device chips help to fuel this beast's 12 delay modes. It sounds glorious – lush and organic in ways digital emulations just can't deliver. There's a mode based on Boss's legendary DM-2 (the current reissue of which now costs $169.99 alone) and others like Pan and Wide that really go to town with the pedal's stereo capabilities. The Multi-Head recreation is surprisingly deep too.
The user interface is wonderfully old school – with no screens in site four onboard presets that are easy to edit. The metal build feels premium. It looks retro in all the right ways. The DM-101 will go down in pedal history as a classic.
In fact, I liked it so much I ended up having to buy a bigger pedalboard around it. And now it's never leaving my rig. I'm just glad more players will be able to enjoy it with this huge reduction.
