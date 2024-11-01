Positive Grid has jumped the Black Friday gun by offering up to 50% off a range of amps and software in their Black November Sale – including the Spark 40 back to its lowest price ever

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but we’ve already got our first major sale launched, with Positive Grid offering up to 50% off a host of amps and software in their Black November Sale. As we get closer to the Cyber Weekend, we'll be sharing all the very best Black Friday guitar deals we can find, but if you want to beat the rush, then this epic offering from Positive Grid is the sale for you.

Included in the sale are two of my personal favourite practice amps. The incredible Spark Mini has $40 off right now, while the tiny Spark Go has $20 slashed off the price, bringing it down to only $109.

Both of these amps are sitting on my desk as I type this article, and they're the go-to choice when it comes to practice amps among the MusicRadar writing team. The Spark Mini garnered a rare perfect score in our review, and well deserved, too, thanks to its combo of super sound and compact size.

Positive Grid: Black November Deals

With the launch of their Black November Sale, Positive Grid has gotten off the mark quickly offering some huge discounts on their ever-popular smart amps. Get money off the highly-rated Spark, Spark Mini, and the diminutive Spark Go, as well as newcomers, the Spark Live and Spark Cab.

We’ve also clocked that Positive Grid's Riff audio interface has a fantastic $40 reduction , which gives you a fully-fledged guitar recording platform for well below $100. Designed by and built for guitarists, we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our review thanks to its incredible value for money combined with a compact form factor that makes it a brilliant bit of kit.

If you already have a PG amp, there are also some select accessories available with money off, including the Spark Traveler Bag, which is half-price at just $30 . You can also get your hands on the super cool Spark Mini grille in crimson red, which adds a touch of class to your mini amp for just $20 .

Lastly, we spotted some super bundle deals on BIAS software, with a fantastic $325 saving on BIAS Complete , which includes a huge range of simulated amps and effects. We recently reviewed the latest update of BIAS FX 2, giving it a huge four and a half stars out of five thanks to its improved impulse responses and slick user interface.