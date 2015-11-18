Save on a Future Music subscription with our huge Christmas discounts!

This Christmas we're warming things up with our hottest ever subscription deals. Get the glossy print edition of Future Music delivered straight to your door every month with zero effort for only £51, saving up to 37% on the price you'd pay at the shops.

Alternatively you can opt for FM's digital edition - available on your iPad, iPhone, or Android device. Available instantly every month, you can save up to 48% and pay only £27 for a whole year's worth of issues.

Save up to 56% on a Future Music subscription this Christmas!

Get the best of both worlds and subscribe to our complete print + digital package. Get the printed magazine delivered to your door every month AND get instant access on your iOS or Android device for when you're on the move. This amazing bundle starts at just £58, saving an incredible 56% compared to the price of picking up both editions separately.

Subscribe now and start reading today!

With every print or digital issue of FM you will…

Discover how the pros work with our in-depth interviews

We take you in the studio and on stage with the most exciting, cutting-edge producers and electronic icons. Our unrivalled studio access and in-depth interviews will give you all the inside info on the gear, technique and inspiration behind the latest releases.

Bolster your sample collection

Each issue of FM comes with download access to two totally exclusive, carefully curated new packs of loops, instruments and one-shot samples, along with bonus packs from Beatport and Loopmasters. Plus, you'll get access to our regularly updated sample archive, packed with over 8GB of high-quality, royalty-free samples to use in your music!

Master your music making

Get to grips with essential production techniques and master the latest gear with our extensive tutorials, complete with video, audio and project files to help you along.

Read the essential guide to the latest gear

Find out everything you need to know about the best new music production hardware with our extensive, informed reviews, and hear the gear in action with audio and video demos.

Watch artists create their tracks

In our regular exclusive video series, The Track, producers go break down the creation of their latest releases, from ideas to arrangement, mixing and mastering - get the inside track on pro producers' top tricks!

Maximise your modular

In our Monthly Modular column, we bring you reviews of the latest Eurorack releases along with extensive video guides to the most essential modules and techniques.