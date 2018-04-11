More

Musikmesse

Musikmesse Frankfurt is held annually each Spring at the Frankfurt Trade Fair in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. After more than 25 years, it's now one of the big two musical instrument and production trade shows, alongside NAMM.

Latest Updates

Mikael Åkerfeldt, Opeth

Opeth's Mikael Åkerfeldt: the 10 guitarists that blew my mind

By Amit Sharma

Prog titan on the players that inspire his work

Guitars
Superbooth 19 intro shot

Superbooth 2019: news, video and more from the show floor

By Ben Rogerson

The electronic music world descends on Berlin

Tech

Musikmesse 2019: Warwick debuts 2 new signature basses for session legend Lee Sklar

By Michael Astley-Brown

Teambuilt and RockBass versions announced

Bass

Ida Nielsen: “When I do my own band, I can feel so many things that I learned from Prince. He was a great bass player”

By Joel McIver

The bassist talks tone, signature gear and Prince's love of Danelectro Fab Tones

Bass

Waldorf teases Kyra, a super-powerful synth due to debut at NAMM 2019

By MusicRadar

FPGA-powered device born of collaboration with UK independent

Tech

Musikmesse 2018: Hiwatt unveils Gary Hurst-assembled fuzz pedals

By Michael Astley-Brown

Tone Bender designer turns his hand to reproductions of Fuzz King and Octa Fuzz

Guitars

Musikmesse 2018: Martin unveils limited-edition Black Walnut acoustic guitars

By Michael Astley-Brown

DE Dreadnought and GPCE Grand Performance models on the way

Acoustic

Musikmesse 2018: Elixir launches extended-range coated string sets

By Michael Astley-Brown

9 new sets for seven-strings and eight-string guitars now available

Guitars

Musikmesse 2018: Drum Workstation G9, from GEWA, showcased in Frankfurt

By MusicRadar

Collaboration with DW and Remo bears percussive fruit

Musikmesse 2018: The Nord Piano 4 looks like another high-class stage keyboard

By Ben Rogerson

More polyphony, better performance and an enhanced feel

Tech
