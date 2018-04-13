Musikmesse 2018: Martin unveils limited-edition Black Walnut acoustic guitars

MUSIKMESSE 2018: Martin has announced two new Black Walnut acoustic guitars, the DE Dreadnought and GPCE Grand Performance.
Promising “clear, bright trebles” and “the perfect amount of bass”, the models' tones sit in between rosewood and mahogany.
The limited-edition models feature an Ambertone shaded top and include Fishman’s Matrix VT Enhance electronics.
There’s no word on pricing, availability or additional specs yet - and they’re so new, we can’t even find them on the Martin website yet - but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more...