Musikmesse 2018: Martin unveils limited-edition Black Walnut acoustic guitars

MUSIKMESSE 2018: Martin has announced two new Black Walnut acoustic guitars , the DE Dreadnought and GPCE Grand Performance.

Promising “clear, bright trebles” and “the perfect amount of bass”, the models' tones sit in between rosewood and mahogany.

The limited-edition models feature an Ambertone shaded top and include Fishman’s Matrix VT Enhance electronics.

There’s no word on pricing, availability or additional specs yet - and they’re so new, we can’t even find them on the Martin website yet - but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more...