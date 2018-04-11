Musikmesse 2018: Line 6’s Powercabs promise an authentic amp-in-the-room playing experience from any modeller

MUSIKMESSE 2018: Line 6 has announced the Powercab 112 and Power 112 Plus, 1x12 active speaker systems that promise to deliver authentic ‘amp-in-the-room’ sounds from any modeller, profiler or amp sim.

Both models feature six simulations of classic speaker models courtesy of new Line 6 technology - or players can use their own modeller’s cab sounds via the Powercab’s flat mode.

Each Powercab packs a 250W amp with powered 12” speaker and high-frequency driver, plus a nifty kickstand and weighs in at around 16kg.

The regular 112 packs onboard controls for speaker select, volume, low-cut control and ground lift, plus XLR and line outputs.

Where the Plus differs is its onboard screen and ability to load 128 IRs via Powercab edit software, as well as a USB to send and receive audio to a DAW (handy for re-amping), as well as MIDI in/out, Line 6 link, plus extra inputs for monitors.

The Powercab 112 ($599) and Powercab 112 Plus ($799) are available from May, and look to be the most fully featured powered cabs for modellers (such as Line 6’s own Helix) yet, although they will face stiff competition from the well-received HeadRush FRFR-112.

Head over to Line 6 for more info.