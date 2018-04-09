Musikmesse 2018: RockBoard debuts redesigned Cinque pedalboard range

MUSIKMESSE 2018: Warwick’s quest to redefine the pedalboard market continues apace, as it releases its redesigned Cinque 5.2, 5.3 and 5.4 pedalboards.

Promising a “lightweight, rigid and rugged” format, the new RockBoards are constructed from one folded, cold-rolled aluminium sheet, meaning they will neither “bend nor wiggle”, apparently.

Read more: Warwick RockBoard

The ’boards’ slot-based design works with standard mounting solutions such as Velcro, as well as RockBoard’s own Quick Mount pedal mounting plates, available separately.

Power supplies can also be mounted underneath using RockBoard’s The Tray mount, while Module patch bay can be connected, too, offering easy access to ins and outs.

All three Cinque pedalboards are available with gigbags or flight cases - although the monster Cinque 5.4 (which boasts a whopping 102cm width) will certainly be weighty when fully loaded and cased up…

Cinque pedalboards start at £143, ranging up to £360 for a flightcased Cinque 5.4. Head over to RockBoard for more info.