Musikmesse 2017: D'Addario debuts mini Chromatic Pedal Tuner

MUSIKMESSE 2017: The world of guitar tuners is hotly contested - as our round-up of the best examples attests - but D'Addario has used its considerable tuning pedigree to enter a new mini pedal guitar tuner into the fray.

Besides its lightweight, compact build, the imaginatively named Chromatic Pedal Tuner features a vertical-sweeping LED pitch display for a “clearer, more intuitive read”.

D'Addario is bigging up its 32-bit chip, which has four times the processing power of a regular headstock tuner for a faster, more accurate readout, with a smoother display.

True bypass switching and 9V power supply operation are also onboard.

The D'Addario Pedal Tuner is available from 1 June for £92 in the UK, and 1 May for $119 in the USA. See D'Addario for more.