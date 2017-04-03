Musikmesse 2017: Bogner releases Oxford fuzz and Lyndhurst compressor pedals

MUSIKMESSE 2017: In recent years, famed amp designer Reinhold Bogner has turned his hand to a series of well-received pedals, including the Ecstasy Blue and Burnley, and now two long-awaited additions to the range have been officially announced: the Oxford fuzz and Lyndhurst compressor.

Both stompboxes feature Rupert Neve Designs transformers, inspired by iconic '60s mixing consoles, and will be available from 14 April.

Read on for the full lowdown, and visit Bogner Amplification for more.

Bogner Oxford fuzz

PRESS RELEASE: The use of a Rupert Neve Designs audio transformer already transported Bogner’s successful overdrive, distortion, and booster pedals into the realm of ‘magical’, so it only made sense to apply the transformer's unique feel and harmonic richness into a fuzz. Enter the Oxford.

The Oxford fuzz's incredibly wide range of gain delivers access to touch-sensitive overdrive, classic '60s-style fuzz, and over-the-top sonic mayhem. And there is plenty of control onboard for precisely dialing in your ideal shade of dirt.

If you're looking for a versatile fuzz with a ton of gain, the Bogner Oxford Fuzz is it.

Plenty of gain on tap

If there’s one request Reinhold Bogner has heard over and over through his career, it’s the need for more gain. Consider that request officially fulfilled.

Thanks to the onboard Neve-designed transformer and unique ferro-silicon design, the Oxford is fully capable of subtle, amp-like breakup that reacts to every nuance of your style. In fact, though it’s considered a fuzz pedal, lower positions on the Gain knob can even elicit a near clean and clear boost.

But kick the Gain Switch to the + setting and prepare for walls of unending breakup, sustain, and thick harmonic layers that can only be described as destruction. Best of all, the Oxford sounds and feels fantastic throughout the whole range.

Three flavors of fuzz

Do you prefer a smooth tone that adds fatness and warmth to your note? Maybe you’re a sonic adventurer who lives and dies by a gnarly, spitting fuzz. And there are those of us who want the most aggressive possible. No matter which camp you fall under, the Oxford has you covered.

With a simple 3-way Fuzz switch and a straightforward Gain knob, it couldn’t be easier to coax your perfect sound from this boutique stomp. The switch’s Darker, Dark, and Bright settings affect the EQ, and tailor the overall character of your tone, allowing you to tweak away.

Though there are undeniably sweet tones under the hood, don’t let the pedal’s high-brow name fool you. The Oxford is more than willing to deliver some deliciously extreme tones that are hard to ignore.

Bogner Lyndhurst compressor

PRESS RELEASE: Born from a collaboration between Reinhold Bogner and the legendary Rupert Neve, the Lyndhurst compressor pedal puts the to-die-for sounds of classic 1960s mixing consoles onto your pedalboard.

You’re easily able to manipulate the pedal’s character, achieving everything from chickin’ picking squash to clean and clear limiting - giving your tone the sheen of a perfectly produced track. In fact, thanks to the pedal’s Neve-designed transformer and massive range of tones, the Lyndhurst compressor may very well replace all of your other comp pedals. Maybe even a piece of outboard studio gear or two.

From Nashville squish to Electric Lady

Great-sounding compression comes in a lot of forms, and the Bogner Lyndhurst can nail every one of them. Want the classic country twang? Crank the pedal’s ratio control, pick a fast attack time, and dig into your favorite Tele.

Or try backing off on the squash, flipping the 3-position EQ switch to Sparkle, and enjoying the 3-dimensional clarity of the vintage Neve consoles in Electric Lady, Blackbird, and Sound City studios. You can even dime the pedal’s Inp/Comp control for a gritty and sustaining tone that will give your favorite overdrive pedals a run for their money.

Even if you play acoustic guitar or bass, there are so many fantastic-sounding options onboard the Lyndhurst that you owe it to yourself to put one in your setup.

Your sound, but better

When crafting the Lyndhurst compressor, it was vital to Bogner that the pedal boast enough control to be the ideal choice for any guitar rig while remaining easy to use. Thanks to features such as the 3-position EQ switch for retaining your high end and an Attack control that offers variable control or an Auto mode for dynamic control, he more than achieved his goal.

You will notice how well the pedal enhances all of your amps and guitars, while always preserving your core tone. Thanks to Bogner’s guru-like knowledge of what guitarists need, the pedal is intuitive for guitarists, even in the heat of a gig.