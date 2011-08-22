Xantoné Blacq to present FREE session at Producer Sessions Live 2011

Producer, pianist, singer and composer Xantoné Blacq will be presenting a session at 12:00 on Sunday 4th September at this year's Producer Sessions Live event. Even better, it's a totally free session for anyone with a day ticket!

Xantoné describes his style as "Free-Range Sunshine Music" - a fusion of jazz-funk, soul, Afro and Latin music. In his Producer Session, he'll be walking us through the production of his track "Mama (Won't Listen)".

Check out Xantoné at www.xanblacq.com and head on over to www.producersessionslive.com for further details of Producer Sessions Live 2011 and to book tickets. See you there!