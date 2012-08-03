WIN Propellerhead Reason, Balance and more! £1396 of prizes!

Reason's all-new 6.5 update has revolutionised the popular DAW by kitting it out with swish new Rack Extensions. To celebrate, developers Propellerhead Software have provided us with £1396 of Reason software and hardware plus Rack Extensions to the tune of €173 to give away!

First prize: Reason 6.5 (£349), a Propellerhead Balance interface (£349, 9/10 in CM176), plus Pulsar, Polar and Radical Piano Rack Extensions worth €39, €55 and €79 respectively.

Second prize: Reason 6.5 (£349)

Third prize: Balance interface with Reason Essentials (£349)

HOW TO ENTER: Like the Computer Music Facebook page to get the entry link, or find it on p75 of Computer Music 181. The deadline is 20 August 2012.

Read our full review of Reason 6.5 and the ace new Rack Extensions in Computer Music 181. And hang in there for, CM182, out 15 August, for a full guide to using them!

www.propellerheads.se