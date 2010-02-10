Where to buy Computer Music worldwide

United States

In the US, the magazine can be found in most Barnes and Noble stores. Click on the link below to find a store near you.

Barnes and Noble

Borders

Booksamillion

Hasting

Outside the UK and US, these are the contact details of the distributors that handle Computer Music. Just give them a call with your location and they should be able to point you to your nearest stockist.

Australia

Gordon & Gotch, Sydney: (0061) 2 9972 8802

Austria

Morawa Buch und Medien, Vienna: +43 1 5133979

Belgium

Imapress NV, Antwerp: +32 14 44 25 03

Brazil

B And White Livros, Sao Paulo: (11)3673-6668

Canada

LMPI, Montreal: 1-800 263 9661

Denmark

Interpress Danmark, Brondby: (0045) 3327 7744

Dubai

Jashanmal: (00971) 4 341 9757

Estonia

Rautakirja Estonia, Tallinn: (00372) 6 833 472

Finland

Rautakirja, Vantaa: (00358) 9 852 8429

Germany

Saarbach GmbH, Hürth: +49 2233 79960

Gibraltar

Saracello B Ltd, Gibraltar: (+350) 783 66

Greece

Hellenic Distribution Agency, Koropi: (0030) 211 211 4410

Hong Kong

Times Publishing: (00852) 3965 7818

Iceland

Penninn IB Press, Reykjavik: (00354) 540 2000

Indonesia

Periplus, Jakarta : (62-21) 4682 108

Italy

Intercontinental S.r.l., Milan: (+39) 02 6707 3227

Japan

Japan Publications Trading Company Ltd., Tokyo: 03-3292-3759

Latvia

SIA Preses Serviss, Riga: (00371) 6709 7800

Luxembourg

Messagerie Paul Kraus, Luxembourg: +352 499 88 83 10

Malta

Miller Distributors Ltd, Luqa: (+356) 21 66 44 88

Mexico

DIMSA, Matriz DF, Mexico City: (0052) 55 5262 9400

Netherlands

Betapress B.V., Gilze: +31 (0) 161 457800

New Zealand

Gordon & Gotch, Auckland: (0064) 9 979 3000

Norway

Interpress, Lillestrom: (0047) 22 57 32 13

Philippines

Allscript: (0065) 6287 7090

Poland:

EuroPress Polska Sp. z o.o., Warsaw: +48 22 877 20 80

Portugal

International News Portugal, Lisbon: (00351) 21 8982010 or 800-282-010

Singapore

Allscript: (0065) 6287 7090 or Pansing Distribution: (0065) 6469 1210

Slovenia

Distriest d.o.o., Sezana: +386 5 7070250

South Africa

MCS, Johannesburg 0027 11 602 9800

Magscene(for Rhythm) , Johannesburg: (0027) 11 805 0502

Spain

SGEL, Madrid: (0034) 9 1657 6935

Sweden

Interpress, Stockholm: (0046) 8 506 506 15

Switzerland

Valora AG, Muttenz: +41 61 467 20 20

Thailand

Asiabooks Co. Ltd, Bangkok: (662) 651-0429-30

For any other queries relating to International Distribution please email michael.peacock@futurenet.co.uk