Where to buy Computer Music worldwide
United States
In the US, the magazine can be found in most Barnes and Noble stores. Click on the link below to find a store near you.
Outside the UK and US, these are the contact details of the distributors that handle Computer Music. Just give them a call with your location and they should be able to point you to your nearest stockist.
Australia
Gordon & Gotch, Sydney: (0061) 2 9972 8802
Austria
Morawa Buch und Medien, Vienna: +43 1 5133979
Belgium
Imapress NV, Antwerp: +32 14 44 25 03
Brazil
B And White Livros, Sao Paulo: (11)3673-6668
Canada
LMPI, Montreal: 1-800 263 9661
Denmark
Interpress Danmark, Brondby: (0045) 3327 7744
Dubai
Jashanmal: (00971) 4 341 9757
Estonia
Rautakirja Estonia, Tallinn: (00372) 6 833 472
Finland
Rautakirja, Vantaa: (00358) 9 852 8429
Germany
Saarbach GmbH, Hürth: +49 2233 79960
Gibraltar
Saracello B Ltd, Gibraltar: (+350) 783 66
Greece
Hellenic Distribution Agency, Koropi: (0030) 211 211 4410
Hong Kong
Times Publishing: (00852) 3965 7818
Iceland
Penninn IB Press, Reykjavik: (00354) 540 2000
Indonesia
Periplus, Jakarta : (62-21) 4682 108
Italy
Intercontinental S.r.l., Milan: (+39) 02 6707 3227
Japan
Japan Publications Trading Company Ltd., Tokyo: 03-3292-3759
Latvia
SIA Preses Serviss, Riga: (00371) 6709 7800
Luxembourg
Messagerie Paul Kraus, Luxembourg: +352 499 88 83 10
Malta
Miller Distributors Ltd, Luqa: (+356) 21 66 44 88
Mexico
DIMSA, Matriz DF, Mexico City: (0052) 55 5262 9400
Netherlands
Betapress B.V., Gilze: +31 (0) 161 457800
New Zealand
Gordon & Gotch, Auckland: (0064) 9 979 3000
Norway
Interpress, Lillestrom: (0047) 22 57 32 13
Philippines
Allscript: (0065) 6287 7090
Poland:
EuroPress Polska Sp. z o.o., Warsaw: +48 22 877 20 80
Portugal
International News Portugal, Lisbon: (00351) 21 8982010 or 800-282-010
Singapore
Allscript: (0065) 6287 7090 or Pansing Distribution: (0065) 6469 1210
Slovenia
Distriest d.o.o., Sezana: +386 5 7070250
South Africa
MCS, Johannesburg 0027 11 602 9800
Magscene(for Rhythm) , Johannesburg: (0027) 11 805 0502
Spain
SGEL, Madrid: (0034) 9 1657 6935
Sweden
Interpress, Stockholm: (0046) 8 506 506 15
Switzerland
Valora AG, Muttenz: +41 61 467 20 20
Thailand
Asiabooks Co. Ltd, Bangkok: (662) 651-0429-30
For any other queries relating to International Distribution please email michael.peacock@futurenet.co.uk