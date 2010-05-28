Tart up your new iPad with a CM cover image!

Apple's much-trumpeted iPad finally launched in the UK today (amongst other parts of the world). If you're now a proud owner, why not give your new tablet the gift of a Computer Music cover image, for the festoonment of its Home and Lock screen backgrounds?

Our last six cover images are available here at 1024x1024 resolution (as well as 1600x900 and 1920x1200 for your Mac or PC), to correctly fit your iPad in both portrait and landscape orientations, and we'll be adding a new one every month.

Go get 'em, and look out for our musicians's guide to the iPad in the next issue of Computer Music, on sale June 3rd.