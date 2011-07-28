Remix TC and win tons of goodies!

Computer Music Producer Masterclass interviewee TC is giving you the chance to remix his latest track, Burning Starlight featuring MCDread. The winner of the remix competition will get a copy of Ableton Suite 8, a Novation Launchpad USB MIDI Controller, a SoundCloud Pro account, and five Loopmasters Artist Series sample libraries. The winning remix will also be released on TC's new label, Don't Play.

To enter the competition simply "like" TC on Facebook here and you'll be given a link to the SoundCloud page with the parts. Good luck!