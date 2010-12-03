Hear cutting-edge computer music at Re-Sounding Science

If you like your music on the experimental side, you're going to want to keep February 10-13 free next year, because that's when the University of Plymouth Interdisciplinary Centre for Computer Music Research will be hosting the annual Peninsula Arts Contemporary Music Festival.

2011's festival is entitled Re-Sounding Science and includes a 30-minute live duet between a human violinist and subatomic particles, a five-movement piece for orchestra, percussion and prepared piano, a two-day international conference examining the relationship between neuroscience, art and music, and a responsive piece between an artificially intelligent whale school and saxophone. You can book tickets for the festival here.