Get your London Music Show tickets now!

At the London Music Show 2010 you can look forward to interactive lessons from famous musicians, invaluable advice on how to make it in the music industry and unmissable performances from our exciting star guests - and ticket sales have now gone live!

Split into four zones (Guitar Zone, Technology and Sound Recording Zone, Rhythm Live and the Unplugged Zone), the show will be packed with the latest gear and give you the chance to pick up tips from the experts. Top live acts, iconic musicians, interactive masterclasses and seminars for all ages and abilities, hundreds of exhibitors, thousands of products and the opportunity to buy and try all of it.

For more details and ticket booking, see the London Music Show 2010 site here.