Free extra waveforms for RhinoCM!

To celebrate the 1st anniversary of RhinoCM, developers Big Tick have released a free waveform expansion pack. It includes 130Mb worth of samples from Rhino's commercial libraries, including classic Oberheim and Moog sounds!

RhinoCM is an incredibly powerful hybrid synth with additive,subtractive and FM synthesis capabilities, offering plenty of sound-sculpting tools, including flexible envelopes and built-ineffects. You can find it in the CM Studio folder on each and every CM DVD, along with more than 40 other exclusive plug-in instruments and effects.

For more info on the expansion pack and a link to the download, click here to pop over to the Big Tick site.