Computer Music issue 189, April 2013 - Get Experimental!

GET EXPERIMENTAL!

• Discover instant inspiration with our massive guide to out-there composition! Take your music to fantastic new places by exploring experimental melodies, chords, scales, rhythms, arrangements and more.



SAMPLE PACKS

• 1000+ Soundorder.com samples- A massive 2.3GB of pro hits, loops, patches, MIDI files and more for all electronic styles!

• Rise of the Robots: Cyborg voices, twisted FX, electro beats, synth multis and more!



VIDEO

•Phaeleh Producer Masterclass - Video masterclass with the chilled dubstep producer

• 13 tutorial videos: Expert video walkthroughs to accompany selected tutorial articles



TUTORIALS & FEATURES

• Hats & Rides: Get your cymbals sounding slicker than ever - INCLUDES VIDEO

• CM Focus - Curve 2 CM: Go even deeper with our amazing exclusive Cableguys synth - INCLUDES VIDEO

• Soundorder.com samples: Building beats with these 1000+ pro-quality samples - INCLUDES VIDEO

• Virtual MIDI & Audiobus: Get your iPad and iPhone music apps connected

• Quick Guide - Rhino CM: Our kickass FM synth's features explained in detail



INTERVIEWS

• Agoria: We speak to this French label launcher, festival forger and top tunesmith

• Jakwob: The bass-hungry dubstep producer's five fave bits of software

• Audiobus: We speak to mainman Michael Tyson about his revolutionary iOS



REVIEWS

• IK Multimedia T-RackS CS Grand

• Waves Element

• Universal Audio Precision K-Stereo Ambience Recovery

• Pro Audio DSP Dynamic Spectrum Mapper v2

• Sound Radix Pi

• Waves REDD

• MeldaProduction MStereoSpread

• Kush Audio Clariphonic DSP

• XILS-Lab LX122/LX122 Premium

• Kuassa Amplifikation Vermilion

• PLUS 15 more reviews

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm189 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks