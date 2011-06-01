Computer Music 166, July issue – on sale now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW
COVER FEATURE
The Ultimate Guide to Chillout
• Get the sound of summer with our 11-page guide to making laid-back tracks on your Mac or PC
ON THE 7.3GB DISC
• Vince Watson VIP Series: 800 cm-exclusive samples from the techno master
• Little Endian SpectrumWorxCM: Amazing spectral multieffect for PC and Mac
• Kryptic Minds Producer Masterclass tutorial and video
IN THE MAG
• Vintage techniques: Old-skool sampling, manual effects trickery and more
• To the beat of the drum: Record live drums and integrate them into electronic tracks
• The beginner's guide to melody: Make more memorable and catchy tunes
• Make a track in BeatMaker 2: Going large with this powerful iOS app
• CM Focus: Additive synthesis
• Trentemøller interview
• Round-up: Drum synths
• Reviews: Korg nanoSeries 2 - DMGAudio Compassion - Waves Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter - Soundtoys Devil-Loc Deluxe - ValhallaDSP ValhallaRoom - Xfer Records LFOTool - Waves OneKnob Series - Round-up: Drum synths - and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
