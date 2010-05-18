CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW
Computer Music 152, June issue - on sale now!
COVER FEATURE
The Beginners' Guide to Mixing
• From balance and pan to EQ and compression, we take you through everything you need to know to get your tracks sounding great.
ON THE 7.8GB DISC
• Time+Space
UVI Soundstation
: 1.1GB of professional loops and hits in a powerful sample playback plug-in for PC and Mac!
• 2045 24-bit CM
Dark Dub
samples
• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video:
Bonobo
IN THE MAG
•
Tricks with time
: Use odd time signatures, syncopation and beat placement to maximum effect
•
…And the kitchen sink
: Foley sound techniques applied to audio design
•
Linear recording in FL Studio
: Take Image-Line's DAW out of its loop-based comfort zone
• CM Focus:
Jungle breaks
• Interview:
ILS
• Reviews: Vengeance-Sound
Metrum
• SoundToys
SoundToys v4
• DMG Audio
EQuality
• Loomer
String
• Image-Line
Drumaxx
• Sonnox
Restore
• Studio Units Software
Studio Units plugin collection
• Stillwell Audio
Bombardier
• and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
.