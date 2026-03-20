"The first thing, Maurice walked in and said 'You're the guys who stole our song!' He was just joking – he said, 'Thanks for making us cool again!'”: Kevin O’Toole recalls the Bee Gees’ reaction to N-Trance’s ‘90s cover of Stayin’ Alive

Best known for Set You Free, their ‘90s rave anthem, electronic music outfit N-Trance also had a string of hits with adapted covers of ‘70s disco songs.

The most successful of these was Stayin’ Alive, which took the classic Bee Gees groove and chorus and added rap verses from the late Ricardo da Force. Released in 1995, this became a worldwide hit, hitting number one in Australia and number two in the UK.

How did The Bee Gees themselves feel about it, though? N-Trance’s Kevin O’Toole has admitted to The Mirror that they got “so lucky with that song,” as they happened to know someone who knew Barry Gibb.

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“He was going for a meal with him and said ‘I'll take the song and see what he thinks,'” says O’Toole. "He liked it."

When N-Trance’s version of Stayin’ Alive was released, many assumed that the chorus vocals had come from The Bee Gees themselves, but it was actually soundalike singers who provided them.

"No one can tell it's not them," reckons O’Toole.

And, although they didn’t get to record with Barry, Maurice and Robin, they did get to meet them backstage at an N-Trance show in Blackpool.

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"The first thing, Maurice walked in and said 'You're the guys who stole our song!'” O’Toole remembers. “He was just joking. We were chatting away and he said 'Thanks for making us cool again!'”

The success of Stayin’ Alive was the catalyst for more covers. O’Toole says that they thought it would be a one-off, but the record company had other ideas.

However, getting Rod Stewart’s blessing to sample Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? in 1997 was more challenging.

"That was difficult to clear because, from what we heard, he wasn't a big fan of the song anymore," says O’Toole.

He was probably happy with the royalty cheques, though: N-Trance’s cover gave them another hit. What’s more, they’re still making records: their latest single, the nostalgic rave-tinged Higher, was released last month.