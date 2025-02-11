“The best ever grime producer”: Influential producer and beat maker Terror Danjah has died

Influential grime producer Rodney Pryce, aka Terror Danjah, has died. The East London born musician played a significant role in the evolution of grime from its early days through to its more contemporary evolutions.

Pryce first emerged in the ‘00s as a member of early grime collective N.A.S.T.Y Crew, which also featured the likes of Kano, before later becoming a member of Aftershock alongside members including Tinie Tempah and Specs.

A hugely prolific beatmaker and widely regarded as one of the scene’s best producers, Pryce provided beats for influential MCs such as D Double E and Ghetts. He was also a notable proponent of grime subgenre R&G (rhythm & grime), which paired the genre’s rugged beats with the soulful vocals and melodies of R&B. In 2014, he collaborated with Four Tet for a single Killer, released on the former’s Text label.

As well as influencing grime artists, Pryce’s work had a significant impact on dubstep, UK funky and other dance music genres. He later signed to taste-making electronic labels including Hyperdub, Butterz and Planet Mu as a solo artist, the latter of which released a compilation of his early vinyl-only beats entitled Gremlinz. He also founded his own label, Hardrive.

Pryce suffered a stroke in 2019, leaving him in a coma and critically ill. He was reported to have suffered health issues in the years since, effectively halting his musical output.

His death was first announced on X by fellow grime artist and friend D Power Diesle, before being confirmed by Planet Mu , who described him as “the best ever grime producer”.

Posting to X , DJ Logan Sama wrote that: “There are few people throughout my history in music that I have seen reach out, nurture and empower as many emerging artists with the tools to go on to lead successful careers than I did Terror Danjah.

“He truly loved music. He loved people. And I love him.”