“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl”: Céline Dion to return to the stage this autumn
Singer has been fighting ‘stiff person’ syndrome for years
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Céline Dion has announced her return to the live stage after years fighting an autoimmune disorder.
The singer – who turned 58 yesterday – will play a run of 10 shows in Paris this September. She hasn’t given a public concert since before Covid in March 2020, due largely to the diagnosis in 2022 of 'stiff person' syndrome, a rare autoimmune that causes muscular rigidity and stiffness – sufferers complain of chronic pain and impaired mobility.
It’s a condition that was spotlighted in the 2024 documentary I Am: Céline Dion, which showed her struggling with the illness. In it, the singer memorably vowed that one way or another, she’d return, saying: “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop. I won’t stop.”Article continues below
And indeed, despite the pain, she managed to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024. Whether you were a fan or not, seeing her belt out Edith Piaf’s Hymne a L’Amour from halfway up the Eiffel Tower was one of the highlights of what was, if you recall, a very damp and soggy event.
Announcing the Paris residency on social media, Dion said: “This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again. I want to let you know that I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good.”
Of her devoted fanbase, she said: “Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly so fortunate to have your support.” She said that she was now “singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing”.
The biggest selling Francophone artist on the planet, the figures behind Dion’s four decade long career are mind-boggling – 200 million records sold, she is the biggest grossing Canadian artist of all time. My Heart Will Go On sold 18 million copies alone, making it the second all time biggest selling single by a female artist (behind Whitney Houston’s version of I Will Always Love You).
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The ten Paris shows are spread over five weeks at the La Défense Arena from September 12. To pre-register click here.
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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