“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl”: Céline Dion to return to the stage this autumn

Céline Dion has announced her return to the live stage after years fighting an autoimmune disorder.

The singer – who turned 58 yesterday – will play a run of 10 shows in Paris this September. She hasn’t given a public concert since before Covid in March 2020, due largely to the diagnosis in 2022 of 'stiff person' syndrome, a rare autoimmune that causes muscular rigidity and stiffness – sufferers complain of chronic pain and impaired mobility.

It’s a condition that was spotlighted in the 2024 documentary I Am: Céline Dion, which showed her struggling with the illness. In it, the singer memorably vowed that one way or another, she’d return, saying: “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop. I won’t stop.”

Article continues below

And indeed, despite the pain, she managed to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024. Whether you were a fan or not, seeing her belt out Edith Piaf’s Hymne a L’Amour from halfway up the Eiffel Tower was one of the highlights of what was, if you recall, a very damp and soggy event.

Céline Dion - Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games - YouTube Watch On

Announcing the Paris residency on social media, Dion said: “This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again. I want to let you know that I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good.”

Of her devoted fanbase, she said: “Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly so fortunate to have your support.” She said that she was now “singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing”.

The biggest selling Francophone artist on the planet, the figures behind Dion’s four decade long career are mind-boggling – 200 million records sold, she is the biggest grossing Canadian artist of all time. My Heart Will Go On sold 18 million copies alone, making it the second all time biggest selling single by a female artist (behind Whitney Houston’s version of I Will Always Love You).

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ten Paris shows are spread over five weeks at the La Défense Arena from September 12. To pre-register click here.