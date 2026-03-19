“I would have to do the mental work… I think I could find it in myself”: Miley Cyrus says that, although she “loves and misses live shows,” she still has no plans to go on tour – but she isn’t ruling out performing at the Super Bowl

Miley Cyrus hasn’t embarked on a major world tour since 2014, when she performed in support of her Bangerz album, but unfortunately for her fans, it sounds like she still has no plans to go out on the road again any time soon.

While the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Beyonce have enjoyed several lucrative tours in recent years, Cyrus has preferred to limit her live shows to one-off gigs and festival performances.

Speaking to Apple Music last year, Cyrus discussed her issues with Reinke's Edema, which she says gives her voice her trademark tone but can also make performing difficult.

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“So my voice always sounded like this,” she explained. “It's a part of my unique anatomy, this is what I look like. So I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am, but it's extremely difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on.”

Cyrus later clarified that, although she would be physically capable of touring and had been offered the opportunity, she had “no desire to”, noting the impact that it could have on her sobriety.

Now, in a new interview with Variety to mark her return to the world of Hannah Montana as Disney+ gets ready to release a 20th anniversary special of the show that made her a star, Cyrus has given a similar response but hinted that she’s not swearing off gigging completely.

“I actually miss and love live shows,” she says. “But me being on the road for six months out of the year and leaving my family and my normalcy and my routine is just not best for me.”

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Of course, one of the biggest standalone gigs of all is the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Cyrus has been tipped as one of the possible performers for next year. Asked whether this would be something that would interest her, she didn’t give an outright no, but it wasn’t exactly an ‘I’d love to!’, either.

“I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure,” she says. “I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, ‘It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world.’

“But if I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was – taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is – I think I could find it in myself.”

Speaking of that ‘Hannahversary’, the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special will premiere on Disney+ on 24 March.