Rock singer’s fiancée reported dead after falling overboard on ’80s cruise

Kimberly Burch was engaged to Faster Pussycat leader Taime Downe

Taime Downe
(Image credit: Getty Images/Scott Dudelson)

It is reported that Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, has died after falling overboard during a music cruise trip in the Caribbean.

TMZ revealed that Burch was with Downe on ‘The ’80s Cruise’, on which Faster Pussycat were scheduled to appear alongside other acts from that decade including Adam Ant, Men At Work, Christopher Cross and Squeeze.

Burch’s mother Carnell Burch has claimed that her daughter fell to her death following an argument with Downe.

Burch and Downe had been in a relationship for a number of years.

It is believed that the incident happened when the Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas cruise ship was approximately 20 miles away from the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean Group provided the following statement: “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

Faster Pussycat rose to prominence in the late ’80s in the LA rock scene alongside Guns N’ Roses, Poison and other major acts.

The band’s self-titled debut album was released in 1987 on Elektra, and in the same year they toured the UK as support to Guns N' Roses.

Faster Pussycat also featured in Penelope Spheeris’ cult 1988 documentary The Decline Of Western Civilisation Part II: The Metal Years.

Taime Downe, born Gustave Molvik, is the sole remaining member of Faster Pussycat from the definitive ’80s line-up.

Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N' Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss.

