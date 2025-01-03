Neil Young WILL play "corporate turn-off" Glastonbury after all

Despite what you may have read yesterday (ahem), Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will be appearing at Glastonbury 2025 after all.

Young had officially nixed the appearance in a strident condemnation of the festival, but now writes that he only called it "a corporate turn-off" due to "an error in information received".



A new statement on Young's website reads, in full, "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved.

"Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!

"LOVE - Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts".

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed that the Chrome Hearts will headline the prestigious Pyramid stage in an instagram post, writing, "Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury.

"He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."

A post shared by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis) A photo posted by on