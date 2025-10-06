“Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process”: Lola Young is taking legal action against Messy co-producer Carter Lang, who claims he should have writing credits on four of her songs

Lola Young has taken legal action against one of the producers of Messy, her mega-hit single, in a row over songwriting credits.

That producer is Carter Lang, who is best known for his work with SZA, Post Malone and Doja Cat. Lang worked with Young on several tracks on her 2024 album, This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway, and also contributed to 2025 follow-up I'm Only F**king Myself, both as a co-writer and co-producer.

According to BBC News, the singer-songwriter has brought an intellectual property claim against Lang, who has asserted he should have writing credits on four more of Young's songs.

The case was filed in London on behalf of Young and Sony Music Publishing last Wednesday (1 October), with Young’s lawyers stating: “It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf.”

“Carter’s claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola’s reputation and integrity to be called into question – particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place.”

The statement continued: “Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate. This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established.”

It’s not clear whether one of those songs is Messy, Young’s breakout hit, which climbed to Number One earlier this year and is at present the second-most streamed track of 2025.

Explaining how she wrote Messy on her acoustic guitar in a 2025 Behind The Track video from Mix with the Masters, Young said: “It was just the C shape, moved up, and it’s literally just that - that’s the whole song”.

There has as yet been no comment on the case from Lang.

It’s certainly been an eventful few weeks for 24-year-old Young. The singer is still recovering after collapsing on stage in New York on 27 September, after which she cancelled all upcoming dates, including a UK tour.

In a statement on social media, she wrote: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you all for the love and support.”