“I thought: 'Come on, don't be ridiculous, of course it's not him. Chris Martin doesn't roam the streets of London'": A London busker just sang a duet with the Coldplay frontman without realising who he was
"I thought: 'This guy has amazing energy, nice vibe and a really good voice, he sounds really similar to Chris Martin,’” says Hanny Junee
You just never know where Chris Martin is going to pop up next. Having previously given an impromptu performance of Coldplay hit A Sky Full Of Stars in a British pub, he more recently appeared out of nowhere to perform for an amazed newly-wed couple’s first dance, and now he’s joined a London busker to sing 2008 single Viva la Vida.
The moment came on Friday when South Korean Hanny Junee was singing for his metaphorical supper in Trafalgar Square. After giving his small audience a choice between hearing Viva La Vida or a song by Irish pop-rock band The Script, they voted, unsurprisingly, for the Coldplay smash.
As he began, though, something unexpected happened – a man appeared next to him by the microphone. Despite being a Coldplay fan himself, though, Junee admitted to BBC News that he didn’t realise who he was.
"I thought: 'This guy has amazing energy, nice vibe and a really good voice, he sounds really similar to Chris Martin,’” he explained. “But I thought: 'Come on, Hanny, don't be ridiculous, of course it's not him, Chris Martin doesn't roam the streets of London.' Then he finished a verse and the next thing I know he's gone. It was magical."
It was only after the performance when people approached Hanny and told him that he really had been singing with Chris Martin that the penny dropped – hopefully into his open guitar case.
"It was amazing, it was like we connected purely through music, not fame," he reflected.
Fortunately, the moment was captured on video so Hanny will forever be able to provide evidence of his claim that he once duetted with the lead singer of one of the biggest bands in the world. It remains to be seen which city's streets Chris Martin will roam next.
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I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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