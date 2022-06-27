Coldplay’s Chris Martin plays an impromptu piano version of A Sky Full Of Stars in an English pub

It doesn’t look quite as rowdy as the cockney knees-ups that Chas & Dave used to involve themselves in (opens in new tab), but Coldplay’s Chris Martin showed he’s not averse to a bit of pub piano playing over the weekend when he jumped on an English inn’s old joanna to play an impromptu version of one of his band’s biggest hits.

Seemingly egged on by a couple who were planning their wedding, Martin treated punters at the Stag Inn in Hinton Charterhouse (near Bath) to a short blast of A Sky Full Of Stars.

Whether the Coldplay frontman was en route to or from Glastonbury isn’t clear, but given that Worthy Farm is just 20 miles away and Martin is a dyed-in-the-wool fan of the festival, we’d say it’s fairly likely.

“You never know who might pop in for a pint!” said the Stag Inn team on Twitter (opens in new tab). “What a lovely man he is.”

We might also mention that the pub is just a 20-minute drive from MusicRadar headquarters, so Martin could easily have popped in and said hello to us as well, but we won’t take it personally.