Ex-Chili Peppers guitarist avoids jail in road traffic accident manslaughter case

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has avoided jail time for vehicular manslaughter by accepting a plea deal.

Klinghoffer, who recently toured with Pearl Jam, accepted the deal to resolve the allegations that he accidentally struck and killed a pedestrian last year.

The guitarist was in court in Alhambra, California, yesterday, and entered a no-contest plea in the case. It was brought after the vehicle he was driving in March 2024 hit a 47-year-old pedestrian, Israel Sanchez whilst he was on a crossing. Allegedly, Klinghoffer was talking on the phone whilst driving. Sanchez subsequently died in hospital from his injuries. The cause of death was ‘blunt force trauma’.

The no-contest plea means that Klinghoffer has accepted the conviction but does not plead or admit guilt. He was sentenced to 60 hours of community service and a year of probation, and also has to attend a driver safety class.

During the proceedings Klinghoffer was warned by the prosecutor about his future conduct: "If you continue to drive while distracted, and as a result of your driving someone is killed, you can be charged with murder."

Addressing Klinghoffer, Sanchez’s daughter said his actions had caused her "deep and lasting trauma".

Klinghoffer played with the Chili Peppers between 2007 and 2019, before he was fired to make way for John Frusciante to return once more to the band. Since then, he’s worked with Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop, Jane’s Addiction and on his own Pluralone project.