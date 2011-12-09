VIDEO: Sampling in Reason's NN-19

Reason's NN-19 sampler may have been around since the very first version of the software, but it remains a very useful device, particularly if you're learning and experimenting with the basic concepts of sampling for the first time.

In the video above, you'll find out how the NN-19 works and what it can do for you. It comes courtesy of Reasoncourses.com, the online Reason training resource.

