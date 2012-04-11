How to make a Sub Focus Falling Down-style futuristic synth pluck sound

It’s not the most novel patch in the world, but it seems to be doing the rounds at the moment, especially in dubstep and drum ’n’ bass tracks.

This type of sound was practically a prerequisite for progressive house a few years ago, so we reckon its recent popularity stems from there.

Having said that, to our ears the sound you’re talking about is a classic trance patch. So, make no mistake about it - this is a sound that’s useful in a wide variety of styles!

Step 1: We’re going to use SynthMaster 2.5 by KV331 Audio because it’s powerful, easy to program and sounds exceptional. If you’d rather follow along with your synth of choice, then that’s fine too, but we recommend that you check out SynthMaster. We’re starting from the synth’s default state.

Listen: Sub Focus - Falling Down