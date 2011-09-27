Free music software round-up: Week 96

free music software

It's a bit of a synth special this week, though a new EQ unit is flying the flag for the effects team. Read on to find out more.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

FreezeBreather

Fsynthz.com FreezeBreather

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This is a formant vowel synth that promises to introduce laughter, breath noises, and random syllables as natural parts of vox pads, leads and organs. It also enables you to create a 'fake' vocoder effect, and there's a unison mode, too.

Pianovintage mysterion vst

Pianovintage Mysterion VST

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

If you're looking for a 'first synth' that's easy to use, this could be worth a sniff. It's a standard meat and potatoes virtual analogue affair (two oscillators, filter, LFO) that also has a delay effect. There are only 16 presets, but at least this might encourage you to start making your own.

Futucraft kairatune

Futucraft Kairatune

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The sounds that can be produced by this new synth are described by the developer as "crisp and tight", while the interface is said to have been designed "for a musician rather than an engineer". Intriguingly, we're also told that it's based on the concepts of pitch and beat rather than frequency and time.

Variety of sound baxtereq

Variety Of Sound BaxterEQ

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

An EQ unit that's designed for mastering and strapping across your mix buss. It promises to provide "tonal sweetening and finishing which always stays true to the source," and has an "artifact free technical design".