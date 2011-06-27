Free music software round-up: Week 90

free music software

It's been a slow month for free music software releases, but we can at least close out June with a few new effects and instruments. Keep reading to find what they are.

7Air productions drx8r

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Primarily designed for drums, this plug-in comprises a reverb and compressor. However, despite being beat-centric, the developer says that it can also be used when tracking other audio sources.

Platinumears 5orcery

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A different take on the concept of multi-band compression, this 5-band plug-in is actually a constantly changing 4-band EQ. The signal is split into bands using cross-over filters, and these feed the sidechains of five separate compressors. Then, the gain modulation signals from these are 'matrixed' into modulation signals for four dynamic shelving filters and a gain stage.

de la mancha jellyfish and metamorph

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A couple of new synths from de la Mancha. Jellyfish (pictured) has four oscillators and multiple modulation methods so that you can give your sounds plenty of movement (it's said to be capable of producing evolving pads, wobbly bass and vibrant leads). Metamorph, meanwhile, is a waveform morphing synth with envelopes, LFOs and onboard effects.