Free music software round-up: Week 87

It's been almost a month since our last round-up, so get set for a bumper selection of new free music software. We reckon there's something here for pretty much everyone.

Xenobioz Kruud

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Currently in beta, this new synth features a drawable low resolution oscillator. The main oscillator has five basic waveforms, while other features include a pair of LFOs, three ADSRs, two delays, an arpeggiator and a multimode filter.

Audiffex ampLion Free

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

ampLion Pro is a new suite of virtual guitar gear (amps, speakers, mics and effects) and this free version gives you a taste of what it has to offer. Specifically, you get just a single amp, but there are two independent speaker positions, an adjustable pickup mic and a noise-gate with soft knee.

Antkai Efta.High

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Another subtractive synthesis vessel, this instrument is an 8-voice affair that offers two oscillators, two filters and four LFOs. There's also a pin matrix (this enables you invert the pins) and 64 presets are included to get you started.

Artifake_Labs Redtron_SE

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This special edition version of the Redtron_400 distinguishes itself by using Taijiguy's samples of a 1973 Mellotron M400S. It offers nine sound types - including a flute, violins, a cello, brass, a combined choir, a string section and woodwinds - and Artifake_Labs says that it's probably its best Mellotron emulation yet.

Hotto Engineering Spring Reverb

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

There's not much going on with the interface here, but the developer says that "a combination of three springs assures a reverb dispersion which is comparable with the real thing". Controls are simple, with just Dry/Wet, Spring Selection, Reverb Time and Gain settings being tweakable.

Noisebud CatchDad

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

CatchDad was created because the developer needed a step sequencer with a real-time sampling function. It enables you to 'catch' up to four different sounds at the press of a button and promises to produce complex rhythmic patterns. A manual is on the way, but for now you're advised just to dive in and experiment.

Camel Audio Alchemy Player

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Now available for free, Alchemy Player comes with a 1GB library of sounds and enables you to load in any SFZ sample library. Sounds can be tweaked using the performance controls and Remix Pads, and you can expand your palette with any of the Alchemy Sound Libraries.

Easytoolz Tauros

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Fans of Moog's Taurus bass synth will appreciate Tauros, as it's designed to emulate it. Each of the two oscillators offers six waveforms and can be tuned over three octaves, while there's a filter section and a reverb. 64 presets should give you plenty of starting points.

DSK Music TechSynth Pro

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This advanced version of TechSynth features two oscillators (each of which can pick from five waveforms), an Amp envelope, a filter, a delay and even a 32-step sequencer. 60 presets are included to show off the instrument's capabilities.