Free music software round-up: Week 80

free music software

A nice mixture of plug-ins to consider this week: we've got tools for the producer, DJ, keyboard player and composer. Scroll down to find out more.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Audiocation phase ap1

Audiocation Phase AP1

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Looking more like a logo than a plug-in, Phase AP1 is a phase alignment tool that enables you to adjust the phase relation between audio signals. There's not much to say other than that, really: if you need something to do that job for you, go ahead and download it.

Foo foo-yc20

Foo Foo-YC20

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

The YC-20 is a Yamaha combo organ that was introduced in 1970, and this plug-in is designed to emulate its "features, sounds and flaws". It's based on physical modelling and features two main voice sections and a switchable bass section. The Realism control enables you to dial-in the original's imperfections as you wish.

Mucoder tonespace 2

Mucoder Tonespace 2

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Originally developed for KVR's Developer Challenge in 2006, Tonespace is a different kind of musical keyboard that also features a chorder. This new version, which is currently in beta, supports over 50 different grids, 14 scales, 18 keys, more than 30 chord types and in excess of 10 chord voicings.

Tekit audio 8kut

Tek'it Audio 8Kut

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Designed for DJs and other live performers, this 8-band plug-in enables you to cut frequencies simply by clicking the eight pads. Features include a phase inverter, effect bypass and gain boost. It works in mono or stereo and comes with 32 factory presets.

CFA-Sound filtergrizzly lite

CFA-Sound FilterGrizzly Lite

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

CFA has just released a new synth called MonoGrizzly, and the FilterGrizzly Lite comprises just that instrument's analogue-modelled low-pass filter. Delivering self-resonance and fuzz drive, this has input and output controls and two peak level meters.

Samsara cycle audio deisk-o

Samsara Cycle Audio DEISK-O

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

With its familiar looking interface and 'wooden' end panels, you almost know what this is going to be without checking the spec: a vintage-style analogue monosynth. There's a single oscillator, LFO, filter and mixer sections and… well, you get the picture.