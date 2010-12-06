Free music software round-up: Week 73

free music software

We're expecting a bit of a drop-off in the number of freeware releases in the run-up to Christmas, but for now, they continue to mount up. Preamps, compressors and circuit-bent toys - you'll find them all and more besides if you read on.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Read more: Expressive E Touché SE

Plektron comp4

Plektron Comp4

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A 4-band compressor that can operate either in the traditional way or Comp4's side-chaining mode. You get a Pre-gain/Gain control and analogue-style meter for each band and a mix control for parallel compression. Plektron says that Comp4 is suitable for use on all types of material and either on individual channels or the master channel.

Acustica acquavox

Acustica AcquaVox

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download

This vintage-style preamp is powered by Acustica's Nebula technology and is designed to add warmth to the likes of guitar and drum tracks. The developer says that we can look forward to more plug-ins derived from Nebula in the future.

LePou lecab 2

LePou LeCab 2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This successor to LeCab (you guessed that, right?) is an Impulse Response loader that's specifically designed to emulate guitar and bass cabs (longer Impulses can be loaded but they'll be truncated). We should also tell you that LePou's LeCto amp sim is now available in Mac format.

ZionDSP lil'plug

ZionDSP Lil'Plug

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

We're guessing that you need a bit of warming up at the moment, but spare a thought for your music, too. Lil'Plug gives you subtle drive combined with some "smooth EQ", and there's also an Overdrive setting should you wish to take things a bit further. Low and High Boost buttons are onboard too.

Phoenixinflight optron 3a

Phoenixinflight Optron 3A/Solid4010

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A couple of new plug-ins that will look strangely familiar to anyone with a passing knowledge of classic studio gear. The Optron 3A (pictured) is an opto-style compressor, while the Solid4010 is a 4-band EQ channel. We'll leave you to decide where the inspiration for these two units came from…

Necromare broken toy

Necromare Broken Toy

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This sample-based instrument came about when the developer circuit-bent an old toy and decided that he wanted to share the result of his tinkering with the wider freeware loving world. Necromare has a few other weird and wonderful VST instruments on its site, too, so check 'em out.