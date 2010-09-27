Free music software round-up: Week 64

Freeware fans can take a bit of a breather this week as only a couple of new instruments have come to our attention, each of which harks back to the analogue era.
GTG Synths NR2010
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The developer says that this, his "personal workhorse synth," was built for personal use but is now being made available to everybody. It's an analogue-style polysynth with a 24dB filter, envelopes and modulation effects.
Necromare Music Polyslop
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is Necromare's first instrument - full marks for choosing such an excellent name for it. It's a simple synth that's designed to emulate vintage Arp/Moog sounds, though the developer isn't making any great claims for it, saying that it was made "as more of a test than anything else".