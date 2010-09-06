Free music software round-up: Week 61

Free music software

It's 'back to school day' for many, and after a slightly slower few weeks (in terms of releases at least), the freeware community has been getting down to some serious work again too. Check out half a dozen new plug-ins below.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

H G Fortune Alphatron Basic

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Even the developer admits that this is "just a simple VA synthesizer", but its trick is that the third oscillator uses digital waves. This means that you can produce tones other than typical analogue ones, and there's also a step sequencer. This free version has some limitations - upgrade to the Pro edition for €29 to see them removed.

Fsynth Clavidium

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This additive synth certainly isn't a looker but its developer reckons that it offers "great sound" and low CPU consumption. What's more, the distortion is described as state-of-the-art. Originally designed for producing harpsichord and Clavinet sounds, its potential sound palette actually promises to be rather more wide-ranging.

Melda Production MFreqShifter

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

"An extremely versatile frequency shifter which, unlike pitch-shifters, doesn't keep harmonic relationships and can provide everything from mild stereo expansion to complete destruction." That's what Melda Production has to say about MFreqShifter, and if you want to upgrade to the Pro version, you can do so for €30.

Hello Robot Rocket Punch and Bit Box

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Hello Robot are actually a band that likes "video game music, lo-fi, 8-bit, glitch and noise". The two plug-ins they've developed fit their personality: Rocket Punch is a synth with adjustable bit-rate, while Bit Box is an 8-bit drum sampler that comes with over 500 video game chip sounds.

Mildon Studios Vocal Spread

Platform/format: PC/VST Download



Simplicity is the watchword here: this plug-in is designed to enhance your vocals' stereo spread, making them cut through the mix and sound wider. It can work on instrumental parts, too, and tweaks are made using Body and Spread controls.