Free music software round-up: Week 55

free music software

You can't move for free effects this week, be they of the reverb, EQ, harmonic exciting or pitch shifting variety. And, of course, no round-up of ours would be complete without an instrument or two.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

WOK simprev

WOK Simprev

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The latest freebie to be cooked up by WOK (do you see what we've done there?) is a simple reverb plug-in. And we really do mean simple: just Time, Damp and Mix controls are included, along with a chunky Bypass button. You'll be nagged for a donation until you make one, but Simprev is fully functional.

j1000 beta

J1000 plug-ins

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

There are four EQs in this new range from J1000: Alpha (for post production); Beta (for mixing); Gamma (for mastering); and Delta (a mixing EQ "with a twist"). Developer Jovan Iljadica says of his plug-ins: "They are just regular equalizers made according to my ideas of how should they look and react".

minimal system contakt

Minimal System Contakt

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

There are two oscillators in this synth, each of which can choose from five waveforms. The oscillators can be mixed, while there are also delay, filter and reverb modules and a built-in oscilloscope.

wok simpshi

WOK Simpshi

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

WOK has also served up (you see what we've done there again?) this pitch shifting effect, which is designed "mainly for non-percussive material". Before you get too excited, though, bear in mind that the developer says: "it is the result of some testing and experimenting, so don't expect high quality results". Well, at least he's honest.

sir elliot black box

Sir Elliot Little Black Box and LRC-II

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A couple of compressors from this knight of the free software realm. Little Black Box is a low dynamics offering that's said to be appropriate for rock music production, while LRC-II promises to be suitable for use on jazz and dance material.

Homegrown sounds harmonic enhancer

Homegrown Sounds Harmonic Enhancer

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Built by the developer for personal use but now available to all of us, Harmonic Exciter enables you to add harmonic distortion at around 10k and 100hz. The idea is that you can use it to brighten up dull audio, particularly the top end.

Martinic combo model v

Martinic Combo Model V

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

OK, it's not strictly a new plug-in, but it's been a bit of a PC-fest over the past few weeks (OK, a lot of a PC-fest) so Mac users will be pleased to learn that the Combo Model V organ is now OS X-compatible too.