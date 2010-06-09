Free music software round-up: Week 51

free software 51

Just a couple more entries into the free software database this week, and both of them fall into the effects category (filtering and dynamics processing being the specialist subjects).

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

b serrano ceres

B. Serrano Ceres

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Ceres might look like a synthesizer (and B. Serrano says that it works a little like one, too), but it's actually a filter effect: low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, notch and peak types are on offer. There's also an envelope, two bpm-syncable LFOs and an 8-step sequencer.

Weldroid courvoisier

Weldroid Courvoisier

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

No, it's not the name of a little-known character from the Star Wars universe: Weldroid Courvoisier is actually a "single-band universal dynamics processor with adaptive attack and release algorithms optimised for complex program material (mixes and submixes)".

(Via KVR Audio)