Free music software round-up: Week 43

After a couple of weeks away, the free music software round-up is very much back on your Monday (music)radar, and it's a bumper edition that we're returning with.

The balance is tipped towards effects plug-ins, but there are the semi-obligatory drum machine and synth offerings to keep you interested, too.

LePou legion

LePou LeGion

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This latest addition to LePou's collection of guitarist-friendly plug-ins is a high-gain preamp. It's not based on any specific hardware model, but the developer says that his aim was to "build a high-gain amp sim that doesn't need any booster in front in order to be tight". There are two channels, each of which has rhythm and lead modes.

iSpinner

Iliadis iSpinner

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This is another emulation of the classic Leslie rotary speaker, but with what the developer describes as "some differences". You get rotary chorus and adjustable overdrive, while the speed, depth and spread of the rotator itself are all tweakable too.

Nibiru 2

b.serrano Nibiru 2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This revised version of the parallel multi-filter plug-in adds three new filter types (low-pass, high-pass and notch join the already-present band-pass) and stereo balancing on each of the four filters' outputs. You'll also find four LFOs that are host-syncable.

Percumat 2

HG Fortune Percumat 2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

As its name suggests, this is a percussion machine rather than a straight drum one. You can use up to six instruments at a time, and there are 512 built-in sounds. Beats can be constructed in the two supplied step sequencers, which offer a number of special features that enable you to create more experimental patterns.

CSO1 2

Hahaha CS01 2.0

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Yamaha's CS-01 was an entry-level monosynth that was released in 1982 (a mark II version arrived in 1984). This is an attempt at a software emulation, with version 2 promising to deliver a smoother GUI, an animated keyboard and improved stability.

Span 2.0

Voxengo Span 2.0

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

This real-time "fast Fourier transform" audio spectrum analyser is now cross-platform and has added multi-channel and mid/side analysis to its roster of features. A few 'housekeeping' tasks have also been taken care of: undo/redo is now in place, and some tweaks have been made to the interface.

Crossover

rs-met CrossOver

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This VST effect plug-in is designed to split an incoming audio signal into up to four frequency ranges so that you can then build your own multiband effects (or, using two bands, create bass effects). It does its work using low-pass/high-pass filters, with the slope being adjustable between 12 and 96 dB/oct.

