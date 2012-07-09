Free music software round-up: Week 114

free music software

Consider this a last call for votes in our quest to find the best free plug-ins in the world today. Speaking of which, one of this week's new releases is an updated version of one of the nominees.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Variety of sound density

Variety Of Sound Density mkIII

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Already nominated in our poll to find the best free VST plug-ins in the world today, this compressor has had some "deep optimisations" made to its engine which should be particularly useful in mastering situations. The transient response has been improved, and audio is rendered "like a three-dimensional image".

Vladg sound limiter no6

Vladg/Sound Limiter No6

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A modular limiter that's designed for mastering. There are five modules: an RMS compressor, a peak limiter, a high-frequency limiter, a clipper, and a true peak limiter. The plug-in can do both brickwall and soft limiting and sports M/S and multiband modes.

RobotPlanet battlecomp vintage

RobotPlanet BattleComp Vintage

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

There's no proper interface for this one (so its look will depend on the host you're using) but BattleComp Vintage is said to be a smooth compressor with an EQ and a high-pass filter on its internal sidechain, plus a soft clipping circuit at the output stage to control peaks.