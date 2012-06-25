Free music software round-up: Week 113

We hope you managed to pick up your free copy of Arturia's Minimoog V synth last week, but if that hasn't quenched your thirst for non chargeable music making software, read on.
Wok Bassimo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Released last week to coincide with World Music Day, this 'easy analogue synth' has a standard virtual analogue design and can be used for both bass and lead sounds. You can turn the volume knob up to 11 for some extra dirt.
DDMF ColourEQ
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Not just another EQ, we're told, but one that sounds unlike any other. The five bands of super-parametric peaking filters are responsible for this uniqueness, apparently - you have one more parameter on top of the standard gain/width/frequency to influence the curve shape.
Syncersoft Bass Landscapes
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Previously featured in one of our paid plug-in round-ups, this bass boosting plug-in can now be yours for nothing. You can use the low-mid boost to help sit your bass or kickdrum in the mix and turn on tube emulation for a vintage feel.
HG Fortune Altair-4 B and X-WoF 4
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
HG Fortune has made a couple of its instruments free. Altair-4 B Pro is a slightly reworked version of the Altair-4 sci-fi sounds lab, while X-Wof 4 Pro is an 8-part algorithmic music system.
Whitebox NewModelOscillator
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An FM synth that sports four oscillators (one carrier wave and three modulator waves), each of which has seven waveforms. There's a reverb unit, plus a "massively tweakable" multitap delay.